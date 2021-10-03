UFC Vegas 38 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 38 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. This fight saw lackluster performances by both men. Santos was the more patent fighter and when he did land, he connected. Walker didn’t get going until the third fight and while it was a close bout, Walker didn’t do anything to rally a comeback. It was all striking with Santos getting the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Kyle Daukaus and Kevin Holland.

This fight ended in controversy. Holland came out aggressive and threw kicks so to avoid that, Daukaus went for a takedown only to be stuffed. After a moment of clinching up against the fence, they were separated and when going in for an exchange, there was an accidental headbutt. Holland was nearly knocked out and fell to the ground. Kyle went for a guillotine choke only to later lock in a rear-naked choke where Holland tapped. However, the commission took a look at the replay and it was ruled a no contest.

There were all Performance of the Night bonuses issued. Jamie Mullarkey, who pulled off a come-from-behind TKO finish over dangerous finisher Devonte Smith, was one of the fighters to get some extra cash. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Alejandro Perez

Douglas Silva de Andrade

Jamie Mullarkey

Casey O’Neill

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 33 bonuses?

UFC Vegas 38 Results: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker, Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland

