UFC Vegas 38 Highlights: Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland Ends In No Contest After Accidental Headbutt

Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland was everything that was advertised and still ended in controversy.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (October 2, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 38 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

This one didn’t last long as Holland was aggressive and Daukaus worked for an early takedown. That didn’t work as Holland clinched with him up against the fence. They were separated and as Holland missed a left hook, Daukaus accidentally headbutted him and Holland was nearly KO’d so he fell down only to seemingly wake back up when his face hit off the mat. Kyle swarmed him with strikes and got the back in order to lock in the rear-naked choke. The commission took a look at the replay and it was ruled a no contest.

Daukaus went undefeated to earn a contract with the UFC after winning a fight on Dana White’s Contender Series and two bouts after that under the CFFC banner, both coming by submission. He dropped a decision loss to Brendan Allen in June 2020. This bout marked his promotional debut. He rebounded with a win over Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC 255 by decision before dropping a decision loss to Phil Hawes in May 2021.

Holland was fresh off a loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC on ABC 2 by decision after losing to Derek Brunson via unanimous decision at the UFC Vegas 22 event. He entered this previous fights with 8 wins and 2 losses in his UFC career including his latest winning streak, which is 5 straight, with notable victories over Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, Charlie Ontiveros, and Ronaldo Souza.

UFC Vegas 38 Results: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker, Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland

