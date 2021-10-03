UFC Vegas 38 Highlights: Thiago Santos Outlasts Johnny Walker

Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker delivered in the main event spot.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (October 2, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 38 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. The first round saw little to no action aside from leg kicks. In the second round, Santos went for a takedown, but it was stuffed and they both threw some head when getting up. Santos was staying patient and picking his shots.

In the third round, Walker started to become more loose and let his hands and kicks go. He did crack Santos with a right hook only for Santos to fire back with a right hook. Walker had the advantage in the fourth round. Santos cracked him with a big right hand in the fifth round. This wasn’t the greatest fight you’ll ever see. The judges gave the win to Santos by decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Santos’ most recent downfall started when he dropped a split decision loss to then-UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event in July 2019. Before that, Santos had been on a four fight winning streak over the likes of Kevin Holland, Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa, and Jan Błachowicz. Since that Jones fight, he had lost to Glover Teixeira via submission in November 2020 and then a decision defeat to Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 259.

Walker had been undefeated during his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion, but that changed when he was finished by Corey Anderson at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. He previously picked up KO wins over the likes of Khalil Rountree Jr. and Justin Ledet, as well as Misha Cirkunov on March 2, 2019, at UFC 235 via TKO in the first round. He dropped a decision loss to Nikita Krylov in March 2020, but rebounded with a KO win over Ryan Spann in September 2020.

UFC Vegas 38 Results: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker, Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland

