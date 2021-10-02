UFC Vegas 38 Results: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

UFC Vegas 38 goes down tonight (Sat. October 2, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.
It’s headlined by a meeting between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker in a light heavyweight bout.
The co-headliner will see a bout between Kyle Daukaus and Kevin Holland. Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price, Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko, Macy Chiasson vs. Aspen Ladd, and Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden finishes out the main card.
It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 38 results below:
Quick UFC Vegas 38 Results
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
- Light heavyweight bout: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker
- Middleweight bout: Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland
- Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price
- Light heavyweight bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko
- Bantamweight bout: Macy Chiasson vs. Aspen Ladd
- Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
- Lightweight bout: Jared Gordon vs. Joe Solecki
- Women’s flyweight bout: Casey O’Neill vs. Antonina Shevchenko
- Women’s bantamweight bout: Bethe Correia vs. Karol Rosa
- Lightweight bout: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Devonte Smith
- Women’s bantamweight bout: Gaetano Pirrello vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
- Women’s bantamweight bout: Stephanie Egger vs. Shanna Young
- Bantamweight bout: Johnny Eduardo vs. Alejandro Perez