Saturday, October 2, 2021
HomeFacebook

UFC Vegas 38 Results: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

Check out MMA News' UFC Vegas 38 results, featuring a main event meeting between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker

By Andrew Ravens
UFC Vegas 38
UFC Vegas 38

UFC Vegas 38 goes down tonight (Sat. October 2, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. 

It’s headlined by a meeting between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker in a light heavyweight bout. 

The co-headliner will see a bout between Kyle Daukaus and Kevin Holland. Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price, Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko, Macy Chiasson vs. Aspen Ladd, and Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden finishes out the main card. 

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 38 results below:

Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland

Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price

Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Macy Chiasson vs. Aspen Ladd

Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden

Quick UFC Vegas 38 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Light heavyweight bout: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker
  • Middleweight bout: Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland
  • Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price
  • Light heavyweight bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko
  • Bantamweight bout: Macy Chiasson vs. Aspen Ladd
  • Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Lightweight bout: Jared Gordon vs. Joe Solecki 
  • Women’s flyweight bout: Casey O’Neill vs. Antonina Shevchenko 
  • Women’s bantamweight bout: Bethe Correia vs. Karol Rosa 
  • Lightweight bout: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Devonte Smith 
  • Women’s bantamweight bout: Gaetano Pirrello vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade 
  • Women’s bantamweight bout: Stephanie Egger vs. Shanna Young 
  • Bantamweight bout: Johnny Eduardo vs. Alejandro Perez 

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

Latest MMA News
Advertisement

Trending Articles

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMA NEWS