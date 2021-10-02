UFC Vegas 38 Weigh-In Results & Preview, Ladd/Chiasson Scratched

The weigh-in results are in for UFC Vegas 38, and we’ve got the details for you below!

Although the main event between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker is locked and loaded, there were three issues during today’s weigh-ins, including one fight cancellation. Unfortunately, the rebooked bantamweight bout between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson has been canceled after Ladd experienced health issues during the weigh-in.

Aspen Ladd almost fainted when trying to stand on her feet and raise both hands on the scale. (She weighed in at 137). Commission is now checking her condition and if she’s able to fight tomorrow. #UFCVegas38 pic.twitter.com/ycHF3HkPeE — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) October 1, 2021

Additionally, Bethe Correia and Mike Breedon missed weight for their respective bouts against Karol Rosa and Alexander Hernandez. Correia and Breedon will each be fined 20% of their purses, but both fights will proceed as scheduled.

MAIN CARD (7:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Johnny Walker (204.5)

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Kevin Holland (183.5) vs Kyle Daukaus (185.5)

Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira (169.5) vs Niko Price (170.5)

Middleweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (185.5) vs Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (137)* vs Macy Chiasson (136)

Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (154.5) vs Mike Breeden (158.5)*

PRELIMS (4:00 PM, ESPN+)

Lightweight Bout: Joe Solecki (155.5) vs Jared Gordon (155)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Antonina Shevchenko (125.5) vs Casey O’Neill (125)

Women’s Bantamweight: Bethe Correia (138.5)* vs Karol Rosa (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Devonte Smith (155.5) vs Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Douglas Silva de Andrade (135) vs Gaetano Pirrello (134.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Stephanie Egger (135) vs Shanna Young (134.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Alejandro Perez (136) vs Johnny Eduardo (135.5)

UFC Vegas 38 Preview

The main event kicks off with Alexander Hernandez taking on Mike Breeden. This will be Breeden’s UFC debut, and Hernandez will look to claw himself back into the rankings with a win here. Hernandez has lost two of his last three fights, so he’ll try to avoid making that three of four.

MMA News caught up with Hernandez prior to this fight. You can find the full interview here and also read up on his idea for what could possibly replace ring girls in the future.

Also on tap tomorrow night is UFC vets Misha Cirkunov and Krzysztof Jotko competing, as well as a bout between the always exciting welterweights Niko Price and Alex Oliveira, who may be the favorites for Fight of the Night honors.

The co-main event will see Kevin Holland looking to avoid dropping three straight fights when he faces the 28-year-old Kyle Daukaus. Holland has recently signed a new contract with the UFC and has spoken up in defense of the promotion regarding widespread fighter pay criticism.

Holland has also taken aside time to roast fellow middleweight Luke Rockhold for unretiring due to being “broke.” If Holland wants to keep those satisfactory UFC checks rolling in, he’ll have to start winning again, beginning with handing Daukaus his second consecutive loss tomorrow night. Here is the face-off between the two from earlier today.

In the main event, top-10 light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker will tangle in a bout that is as close to being a guaranteed banger as any combination of fights you can put together on the UFC roster. Santos has proven himself to be one of the greatest KO artists in UFC history, and Johnny Walker’s reputation as a flashy light-shutter has been on since his promotional debut in 2018.

Today, Walker sees himself as a future UFC double-champion who is prepared to defeat a light heavyweight champion in Jan Blachowicz, whom he considers to be overrated.

You can find our very own Doug Murray’s preview of the main event right here and the face-off between the two main eventers below!

