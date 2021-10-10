UFC Vegas 39 Bonuses: Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez Earns FOTN Honors

The UFC Vegas 39 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez.

This fight saw various swings and shifts. The first round was all Rodriguez, who was outlanding Dern. On the flip side, Dern had a hard time finding her range. The second round Dern dominated as she scored a takedown and beat her up for roughly four minutes. The third round saw Rodriguez continue to outstrike Dern. Dern got punched a lot in the fourth round, but she did score a late round takedown. They went back to striking in the final round. The judges gave the win to Rodriguez.

The co-main event saw more action between Randy Brown and Jared Gooden.

This fight saw both guys come out swinging. Gooden hit a head kick in the first round, but Brown stayed tough and continued on. Brown had what appeared to be a broken big toe on his right foot yet he pushed through the pain. Brown had an issue with relying too much on loading up on big shots. Brown had a strong end to the second round with combos up against the fence. Brown had a strong final round. Dern did get a takedown with 35 seconds left in the fourth round and got some strikes in.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night: Marina Rodriguez vs. Mackenzie Dern

Performances of the Night: Mariya Agapova and Loopy Godinez

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 39 bonuses?

