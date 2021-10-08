UFC Vegas 39: Dern vs. Rodriguez Weigh-In Results, One Cancellation

The weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 39 are in. There was one fight cancellation, but the main event remains intact.

At tomorrow’s UFC Vegas 39, Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez will battle it out in the main event, with both women pushing to enter the title conversation. Our Doug Murray has provided a preview and prediction for this contest, which you can view right here. The fight will move forward without a hitch after both women came in on target during the weigh-in ceremony. You can view the face-off between tomorrow’s headliners below.

There were issues with the co-main event between Randy Brown and Jared Gooden, however. Gooden missed weight by three pounds and will be fined 20% of his purse as a result. The fight will proceed as scheduled.

The lone fight cancellation was a middleweight bout between Deron Winn and Phil Hawes. Winn was reportedly removed from the bout due to non-weight-related issues, and Hawes rejected a short-notice bout against Chris Curtis.

UFC Vegas 39 takes place Saturday, October 9, 2021, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card will stream on ESPN+, with the main card beginning at 4 PM ET, and the prelims kicking off at 1:30 PM ET.

You can find the weigh-in results and full lineup for tomorrow’s UFC Vegas 39 card below courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC VEGAS 39 MAIN CARD

Main Event – Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern (114.5) vs Marina Rodriguez (115)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown (170.5) vs Jared Gooden (174)*

Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Matheus Nicolau (125.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Sabina Mazo (125) vs Mariya Agapova (125)

UFC VEGAS 39 PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Chris Gutierrez (135) vs Felipe Colares (136)

Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (260) vs Jared Vanderaa (265.5)

Featherweight Bout: Charles Rosa (145.4) vs Damon Jackson (145.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loopy Godinez (115.5) vs Silvana Juarez (114)

Lightweight Bout: Steve Garcia (155) vs Charlie Ontiveros (155.5)

