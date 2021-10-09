UFC Vegas 39 Highlights: Randy Brown Outstrikes Jared Gooden

Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden was a slugfest.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday (October 9, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 39 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. These guys came out swinging. Early on, Brown landed a head kick that rocked Gooden, who somehow recovered. Both guys were exchanging with Gooden pressing forward.

Brown had what appeared to be a broken big toe on his right foot. Brown was landing with quick combos, but missing on big strikes. Brown unleashed with some combos up against the fence to end the second round. Brown had a strong final round and was putting those combos to work. Gooden got a takedown to end the fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Brown has gone 3-2 in his last five fights. He got knocked out by Niko Price in July 2018 before getting back-to-back finish wins over Bryan Barberena and Warlley Alves in 2019. He was stopped by Vicente Luque in 2020 before coming back with a submission win over Alex Oliveira in April 2021.

Gooden put together a pro 17-4 MMA record to get signed by the UFC. In his promotional debut, he dropped a loss to Alan Jouban by decision at UFC 255. He followed it up with another decision loss to Abubakar Nurmagomedov at UFC 260 before getting a KO win over Niklas Stolze in July 2021.

UFC Vegas 39 Results: Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez, Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden

