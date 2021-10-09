UFC Vegas 39 Results: Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 39 goes down today (Sat. October 9, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez in a women’s strawweight bout.

Dern had a 7-0 record in professional MMA including wins over Amanda Cooper at the UFC 224 pay-per-view event and her promotional debut against Ashley Yoder at UFC 222, where she scored a split decision win. Dern lost to Amanda Ribas at the UFC Tampa event in October 2019. Since that loss, she ripped off four straight wins over Hannah Cifers, Randa Markos, Virna Jandiroba, and Nina Nunes.

Rodriguez entered this fight with a 14-1–2 record. After going 9-0, she earned a spot on Dana White‘s Contender Series and after winning that fight, she got a UFC contract. Since being with the UFC, she has gone 4-1-1 including a TKO win over Amanda Ribas and a decision victory over Michelle Waterson in her previous fights.

The co-headliner will see a welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Jared Gooden. Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau in a flyweight fight, Sabina Mazo vs. Mariya Agapova in a women’s flyweight bout, and Chris Gutierrez vs. Felipe Colares in a bantamweight bout finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later today for MMA News’ UFC Vegas results below:

Quick UFC Vegas 39 Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 4 pm ET)

Women’s strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez

Welterweight bout: Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden

Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau

Women’s flyweight bout: Sabina Mazo vs. Mariya Agapova

Bantamweight bout: Chris Gutierrez vs. Felipe Colares

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 2 pm ET)