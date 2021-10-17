UFC Vegas 40 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 40 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont. This fight saw them both put on a lackluster performance as Ladd didn’t do anything until the late fourth round. Dumont used her jab throughout and a takedown in the fifth round to secure a win.

The co-main event saw more action between Andrei Arlovski and Carlos Felipe.

This fight saw a slow first round, but Arlovski did manage to out throw his opponent by double in the first round. Felipe had range issues throughout the first two rounds, but when he did get close, he landed. This was due to the constant movement by the former UFC champion as he was circling while throwing kicks to the legs and body. In the third round, Felipe hurt him against the fence, but Arlovski somehow survived. The judges gave the win to Arlovski by decision.

Jim Miller got a bonus for his win over Erick Gonzalez by knockout. With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Jim Miller

Nate Landwehr

Bruno Silva

Danaa Batgerel

#UFCVegas40 Bonuses:



Performance of the Night: Jim Miller, Nate Landwehr, Bruno Silva and Danaa Batgerel — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 17, 2021

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 40 bonuses?

UFC Vegas 40 Results: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont, Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 40. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.