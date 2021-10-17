UFC Vegas 40 Highlights: Andrei Arlovski Outstrikes Carlos Felipe

Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe was a slugfest.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (October 16, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 40 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

A slow first round, but it heated up with a minute to go with the UFC vet pushing forward and mixing in his kicks while Felipe did a good job of grouping his strikes together. Arlovski had double the amount of strikes thrown than his opponent in the first round. Felipe had range issues in the second round, but when he did get close, he landed. A lot of movement by Arlovski. Felipe hurt him twice in the third round up against the fence, but Arlovski somehow survived. The judges gave the win to Arlovski by decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

You should turn your sound on for this kick 🔊 #UFCVegas40 pic.twitter.com/4bOge2rSjt — UFC (@ufc) October 17, 2021

The co-main GOES THE DISTANCE! How do you have it scored? 📝 #UFCVegas40 pic.twitter.com/paiygRYjNs — UFC (@ufc) October 17, 2021

Arlovski has been on a roller coaster ride as he was 3-2 heading into this fight. He got knocked out by Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 244 before beating Philipe Lins and Tanner Boser by decision. He lost to Tom Aspinall by submission before getting a decision win over Chase Sherman in April 2021.

Felipe was on an 8-fight winning streak before getting beat by Sergey Spivak via majority decision in July 2020. He followed up that loss by ripping off three straight wins with decision victories over Yorgan de Castro, Justin Tafa, and Jake Collier.

