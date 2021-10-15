UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs. Dumont Weigh-In Results & Preview

The weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs. Dumont are in!

Unfortunately, there was one fight cancellation, but the rest of the card is ready to proceed, including the main event! The main card bout between Julian Marquez and Jordan Wright is off after Marquez was pulled from the card due to what was classified as “non-COVID health issues.”

The rest of the card remains intact, however, including the main event between Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont. Ladd had issues on the scale two weeks ago when she was scheduled to compete at UFC Vegas 38 against Macy Chiasson. The issues were bad enough to lead to the cancellation of that bout, but everything was smooth sailing today.

MMA News had an opportunity to catch up to Aspen Ladd recently, and she expressed an interest in moving up to featherweight even before UFC Vegas 38. Little did she know that this hypothetical scenario would become a reality only two weeks later. And while Ladd may be of the belief that the UFC featherweight division needs Kayla Harrison, she’ll look to build her own name up. So that if Harrison does decide to sign with the UFC, a potential fight between these two competitors would be even bigger.

Norma Dumont also did not get the fight she was hoping for. The 31-year-old expected to face former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and has expressed skepticism at the legitimacy of the injury that forced Holm to withdraw from the bout. Dumont made it clear that she would still like to stand across from Holm at some point. But for the time being, all her attention is on Aspen Ladd.

Our own Doug Murray gave this fight his full attention in his preview and prediction for this bout. And tomorrow night, we will learn the final outcome!

The co-main event for the card will feature legendary Andrei Arlovski taking on Carlos Felipe. Arlovski has won three of his last four fights, most recently defeating Chase Sherman in April. The 26-year-old Felipe is experiencing a three-fight win streak, defeating Jake Collier in his most recent bout at UFC 263. Will Arlovski show that he is ready to continue battling next-generation superstars? Or will Felipe make it four consecutive wins at the expense of a former UFC champion?

UFC Vegas 40 takes place live tomorrow night, October 16, 2021, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card will stream on ESPN+. The main card begins at 7 PM ET, with the prelims kicking off at 4:30.

You can view the full card and weigh-in results below courtesy of UFC.com.

MAIN CARD

Main Event – Women’s Featherweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (145) vs Norma Dumont (145.5)

Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (245) vs Carlos Felipe (259)

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (155) vs Erick Gonzalez (155)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Manon Fiorot (125.5) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (126)

Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs Ludovit Klein (145.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight Bout: Andrew Sanchez (185) vs Bruno Silva (185)

Welterweight Bout: Danny Roberts (170.5) vs Ramazan Emeev (171)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Loopy Godinez (121.5) vs Luana Carolina (125.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Danaa Batgerel (135) vs Brandon Davis (136)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Istela Nunes (114.5) vs Ariane Carnelossi (115.5)

