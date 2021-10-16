Saturday, October 16, 2021
UFC Vegas 40 Results: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont

Check out MMA News' UFC Vegas 40 results, featuring a main event meeting between Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont

By Andrew Ravens
UFC Vegas 40
UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs. Dumont

UFC Vegas 40 goes down tonight (Sat. October 16, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. 

It’s headlined by a meeting between Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont in a women’s featherweight bout. 

The co-headliner will see a heavyweight bout between Andrei Arlovski and Carlos Felipe. Erick Gonzalez vs. Jim Miller in a lightweight fight, Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva in a flyweight bout, and Ludovit Klein vs. Nate Landwehr in a featherweight bout finishes out the main card. 

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 40 results below:

Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont

Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe

Erick Gonzalez vs. Jim Miller

Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Ludovit Klein vs. Nate Landwehr 

Quick UFC Vegas 40 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Women’s featherweight bout: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont
  • Heavyweight bout:  Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe
  • Lightweight bout: Erick Gonzalez vs. Jim Miller
  • Flyweight bout: Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
  • Featherweight bout:  Ludovit Klein vs. Nate Landwehr 

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Middleweight bout: Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva
  • Welterweight bout: Ramazan Emeev vs. Danny Roberts
  • Women’s flyweight bout: Luana Carolina vs. Loopy Godinez
  • Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis
  • Women’s strawweight bout: Ariane Carnelossi vs. Istela Nunes

