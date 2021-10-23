UFC Vegas 41 Bonuses: Marvin Vettori Nabs Performance Check For Headliner Win

The UFC Vegas 41 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori. This fight saw both guys come to fight. While Costa did fall at the start of the first round after tripping, he did come back with a series of nasty body kicks. Marvin was putting together some nice combos and even hurt him with a left hook.

Costa, who looked exhausted the majority of the fight, stunned him with a head kick in the second round. Marvin is a freak for somehow surviving it. In the third round, Costa scored a takedown, but was overtaken by Marvin, who got into guard on top. Costa did take a lot of damage in the fourth round thanks to various blitzes by Marvin. They were close in striking in the fifth round and Vettori walked away with the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Grant Dawson and Rick Glenn.

This fight saw a one-sided domination by Dawson, who took him down in all three rounds and stayed in half guard. The more noteworthy moment came with a little over a minute in the fight, Glenn did scramble to top position and worked him over with strikes. Glenn got in a choke, but it was little too late. The fight ended in a majority draw.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Performance of the Night: Alex Caceres, Martvin Vettori

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 41 bonuses?

UFC Vegas 41 Results: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori, Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 41. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.