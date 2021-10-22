UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs. Vettori Weigh-In Results, Faceoff, & Preview

The UFC Vegas 41 weigh-ins have come to a close, and all the issues were reserved for the build-up after every fighter made their targeted weight.

Originally, the UFC Vegas 41 main event between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori was slated to take place at middleweight, seeing as how they are both middleweights and all. However, due to weight issues experienced on Costa’s side, the fight was bumped up not once but twice and is now scheduled to take place at light heavyweight. There have been rumblings that Costa will not be allowed to ever compete at middleweight again at this fiasco.

If that’s the case, this bout will obviously carry far fewer title implications, at least as far as Costa is concerned. But either way, fans are in for a barnburner between these two high-energy oxen tomorrow night.

Paulo Costa & Marvin Vettori Gear Up For Forward Push

This week’s weight issues isn’t the first time Vettori has been baffled by some of Costa’s antics, but the Italian will look to place all his attention inside the cage and prove his doubters wrong tomorrow night. Vettori has shared why he personally handpicked Costa for this bout. The public will soon learn if that selection will pay off for The Italian Dream.

Like Vettori, Paulo Costa will be looking to bounce back from a loss to Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in this main event. That bout was the only time Costa has suffered defeat in his MMA career. Is the Brazilian a broken shell of himself after experiencing his first setback? Or will he continue to press forward as he is accustomed to doing in battle?

Our Doug Murray provided his own prediction and preview for tomorrow night’s main event, which you can find right here.

Tomorrow’s headliners came face to face after hitting the scales in what can be described as a heated interaction. Peep it out for yourself below.

Borrachinha and The Italian Dream go head-to-head tomorrow 😤



🇧🇷 @BorrachinhaMMA vs 🇮🇹 @MarvinVettori



[ #UFCVegas41 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/jbBo88HKfX — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2021

In tomorrow night’s co-main event, fans will be treated to a lightweight scrap between Grant Dawson and Rick Glenn. The 27-year-old Dawson is undefeated in the UFC with a 5-0 promotional record. He will be facing an opponent with more MMA experience than any of his previous opponents, the 32-year-old Rick Glenn. In his most recent bout, Glenn knocked out Brazilian Joaquim Silva in the very first round. Check out the face-off between Dawson and Glenn below.

Ready to add another highlight to their reel 🎞



🇺🇸 @DawsonGrant20y1 faces 🇺🇸 @GladiatorGlenn



[ #UFCVegas41 | Tomorrow | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/vo5kSDp5r0 — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2021

UFC Vegas 41 takes place Saturday, October 23, 2021 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below, you can find the full weigh-in results, fight lineup, and viewing information for tomorrow night’s UFC Vegas 41 card, courtesy of UFC.com!

MAIN CARD (ESPN +, 4:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Paulo Costa (204.5) vs Marvin Vettori (204)

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson (156) vs Rick Glenn (155.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs Joselyne Edwards (134.5)

Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (146) vs Seungwoo Choi (145.5)

Welterweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo (169.5) vs Dwight Grant (170)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Nicolae Negumereanu (204.5) vs Ike Villanueva (205)

PRELIMS (1:00 PM ET)

Middleweight Bout: Junyong Park (185.5) vs Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)

Lightweight Bout: David Onama (153.5) vs Mason Jones (156)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci (115) vs Maria Oliveira (115)

Middleweight Bout: Jamie Pickett (184.5) vs Laureano Staropoli (185.5)

Lightweight Bout: Khama Worthy (155) vs Jai Herbert (155)

Flyweight Bout: Jeff Molina (125) vs Daniel da Silva (125)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (115) vs Randa Markos (115)

Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (135) vs Zviad Lazishvili (135)