UFC Vegas 41 Highlights: Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn Ends In Majority Draw

Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn was a solid co-main event fight.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (October 23, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 41 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. The first round saw Dawson get a quick takedown. Although Glenn tried to scramble back to his feet, Dawson took control of his back.

In the second and third rounds, Dawson took him down and kept them there. Glenn tried and tried, but Dawson was just too strong for him to do anything. However, late in the third round, Glenn did get on top and put together some strikes. Glenn even locked in a choke, but not enough time was left. The fight ended in a majority draw.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

A late submission attempt for Glenn, but Dawson is giving thumbs up til the end 👍👍👍 #UFCVegas41 pic.twitter.com/PQ0uuzKH82 — UFC (@ufc) October 23, 2021

Dawson entered this fight on an 8-fight winning streak with five of those coming under the UFC banner. He beat Julian Erosa by decision in March 2019, got a submission win over Michael Trizano in May 2019, a submission win over Darrick Minner, a decision victory over Nad Narimani, and a KO win over Leonardo Santos.

Glenn had been on a roller coaster ride heading into this fight by going 3-2 in his last five fights. He was coming off a KO win over Joaquim Silva in June of this year.

