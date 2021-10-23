UFC Vegas 41 Highlights: Marvin Vettori Outpoints Paulo Costa In Memorable Fight

Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori was an exceptional main event.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (October 23, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 41 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. They came out firing. Costa, who stumbled and fell down, was firing away with body kicks.

He quickly became winded though. Vettori was lighting him up with combos. In the early portion of the second round, Costa hurt him with a head kick and followed up with a flurry. There was an eye poke in the second round by Costa.

Costa got a takedown in the third round, but Vettori scrambled on top. Vettori had a good fourth round with a volume of shots. They exchanged in the fifth round to close out the fight. Vettori got the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The Italian Dream turning up the pace in round 1#UFCVegas41 @MarvinVettori pic.twitter.com/xFck9C0GU6 — UFC (@ufc) October 23, 2021

Change of pace by Borrachinha as he goes for the takedown! #UFCVegas41 pic.twitter.com/6oRO3t1yz9 — UFC (@ufc) October 23, 2021

These guys are letting it fly in the 4th! #UFCVegas41 pic.twitter.com/AzGJVUI80b — UFC (@ufc) October 23, 2021

Costa entered his previous fight on a 12-fight winning streak including wins over Uriah Hall atUFC 236 and Yoel Romero at the UFC 241, but was beaten by Israel Adesanya by TKO in the second round at the UFC UFC 253 pay-per-view event.

Vettori had gone 5-2-1 in his last eight fights before losing in his previous fight to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by decision at the UFC 263 pay-per-view event. To get the title shot, he rattled off two straight decision wins over Cezar Ferreria and Andrew Sanchez in 2019. His previous fights saw him get a submission win over Karl Roberson at the UFC on ESPN 10 event, a decision win over Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16, and a decision win over Kevin Holland at UFC on ABC 2.

UFC Vegas 41 Results: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori, Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 41. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.