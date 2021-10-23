UFC Vegas 41 Results: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 41 goes down tonight (Sat. October 23, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a light heavyweight meeting between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori.

Costa entered his previous fight on a 12-fight winning streak including wins over Uriah Hall atUFC 236 and Yoel Romero at the UFC 241, but was beaten by Israel Adesanya by TKO in the second round at the UFC UFC 253 pay-per-view event. On the flip side, Vettori had gone 5-2-1 in his last eight fights before losing in his previous fight to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by decision at the UFC 263 pay-per-view event. To get the title shot, he rattled off two straight decision wins over Cezar Ferreria and Andrew Sanchez in 2019. His previous fights saw him get a submission win over Karl Roberson at the UFC on ESPN 10 event, a decision win over Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16, and a decision win over Kevin Holland at UFC on ABC 2.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Grant Dawson and Rick Glenn. Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards in a women’s bantamweight fight, Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi in a featherweight bout, Francisco Trinaldo vs. Dwight Grant in a welterweight bout and Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva in a light heavyweight bout finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later today for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 41 results below:

Quick UFC Vegas 41 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn

Women’s bantamweight bout: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards

Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi

Welterweight bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Dwight Grant

Light heavyweight bout: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)