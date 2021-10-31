Coker “Never More Confident” Bellator Has Best LHW After UFC 267

Bellator president Scott Coker reacted to Glover Teixeira‘s UFC 267 victory by immediately sharing which promotion he thinks has the world’s best light heavyweight.

As the head man of Bellator MMA, Coker hasn’t shied away from touting his talent when discussing the best fighters in the world. To him, Nemkov and his light heavyweight division is no exception.

In a Twitter reply to an MMA Junkie editorial, Coker was blunt about who he thinks has the best light heavyweight right now mere minutes following Glover Teixeira’s UFC 267 victory.

“I’ve never felt more confident in this,” Coker tweeted in response to the question ‘Does Bellator have the best light heavyweight in the world?’.

I’ve never felt more confident in this. https://t.co/UduMpoe9cg — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) October 30, 2021

Current Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Vadim Nemkov will face former UFC standout Corey Anderson in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Final at a later date, after defeating Anglickas in the semifinals.

Nemkov, who has been known for his knockout power on the feet combined with a relentless grappling attack, hasn’t slowed down since earning the belt. Especially with the parody in the UFC’s light heavyweight division, Bellator may have the more sure-thing when it comes to comparing 205-pound MMA champions.

Nemkov, along with featherweight champion AJ McKee, has the opportunity to assert himself as the face of Bellator. While he’ll face a tough test in Anderson, he hasn’t shown many weaknesses against the best in the division.

Do you agree with Scott Coker that Bellator has the best light heavyweight division?