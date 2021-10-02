Vicente Luque Gives Update On Nate Diaz Fight Developments

Vicente Luque has been eyeing a fight with Nate Diaz recently, and the Brazilian went so far as to say he would abandon his gameplan just to fight the Stockton slugger.

Holding one of the most impressive winning streaks in the 170-pound weight class, the #4-ranked Luque has been putting in the work. “The Silent Assassin” is on a four-fight winning streak over solid competition. With notable wins against Niko Price, Tyron Woodley, and Michael Chiesa, it appears Luque is turning a corner in his young and developing MMA career. Diaz and Luque even jabbed back and forth on social media last month trying to get the fanbase behind a potential showdown.

Speaking on an episode of Food Truck Diaries, Luque shared his thoughts on how a fight between him and the 209 fan-favorite would go. But first, the Brazilian emphasized this is the fight he wants.

“I’ve talked to my manager, I let him know that I want that fight. The UFC knows that I want that fight. Apparently, Nate also wants the fight, so it’s up to the UFC now, let’s see if they can make that fight,” Luque said.

While most top-ranked welterweights are already tied down to a future fight, Luque is without a dance partner. In an effort to entice Nate Diaz to come back and fight another elite welterweight, it appears Luque is willing to ditch his gameplan just so he can mix it up with one of the UFC’s biggest names.

“I think that what really makes sense for this fight is that we both have the ingredients to make a fight of the year. We’re going to go out there, I’m not going to go out there and take him down. (Even) if that can be a good gameplan, I’ll throw that right in the garbage…” Luque said.

With Luque’s latest offering, perhaps the cult-favorite Diaz brother will bite. After all, Diaz did post a cryptic message on social media last week, and all it said was “December.” As the holiday season approaches, it will be interesting to see if Diaz pushes for a fight with a quiet talent like Luque.

Do you think Nate Diaz can beat Vicente Luque?