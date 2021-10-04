(VIDEO) Khabib Remains Stoic As Fan Charges On Stage During Q&A

Khabib Nurmagomedov remained cool and composed as a fan charged onto the stage during a recent speaking engagement.

Since retiring from competition last year, Khabib has kept himself busy with multiple projects. From considering going full Michael Jordan and crossing over to another sport in his athletic prime to starting his own MMA promotion, Khabib’s retired life has not been plagued with idleness.

Khabib has also committed to making multiple public appearances since his retirement, which included a recent speaking engagement in Harrogate, England. At the close of the event, a fan leaped onto the stage as Khabib was making his closing remarks. You can find a video of the incident below, which included the former lightweight champion remaining stoic and composed in the face of a potential attack (h/t Alex Behunin).

Khabib didn’t even flinch pic.twitter.com/MYltZPHctY — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) October 4, 2021

“No, no, no, brother. No, please, brother. No, brother,” Khabib said calmly to the fan. “Brother, don’t do this. Don’t do this.”

It’s unclear what exactly the fan’s intentions were, but after he was restrained and escorted away, Khabib addressed the audience (h/t Sportskeeda).

“Guys, I come from other part of world here to see you guys and you know, I think I deserve some respect too. Thank you. Around the world I have big, big support from my people who have same views like I have and I really believe here we have same views and please, take care of your kids. This is our future. This is most important. Thank you guys.”

There was recently some fake news circulating about Khabib nearly being attacked by someone backstage at an MMA event. Khabib denied the story, stating that it was actually a fan who was hoping to take a picture with him.

This latest incident may have been a similar situation, with the man perhaps looking to embrace Khabib before security intervened. Nevertheless, with his presence unwelcome and his movements abrupt, it was wise for security to take no chances and apprehend the intruder. Otherwise, Khabib would have no choice but to begrudgingly advance to 30-0 after all at the expense of a heedless civilian.