[ARCHIVES] Bill Goldberg Trains MMA Ahead Of WWE Return (VIDEO)

This Thursday, Bill Goldberg will be performing at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. His opponent will be someone who is no stranger to MMA, Bobby Lashley. Though the bout between Goldberg and Lashley will be purely entertainment, Goldberg has also trained MMA before, as you’ll see in this story published five years ago from this day.

On This Day Five Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 17, 2016, 6:32 PM]

Bill Goldberg likes to stay busy.

The wrestling legend made time to do some mixed-martial-arts training with premiere standup coach and UFC veteran Duane “Bang” Ludwig on Monday afternoon.

Goldberg, who makes his highly-anticipated return to WWE television after a 12-year absence on tonight’s RAW in Denver, Colorado, worked out with Bang Ludwig and shared the following videos on Instagram of the session.

Bill Goldberg makes his long-awaited return on tonight's edition of WWE RAW.