Vitor Belfort Responds To Critics Over Evander Holyfield Win

Vitor Belfort sees no issue with his win over Evander Holyfield.

In the main event of Triller Fight Club Legends 2, Belfort was supposed to fight Oscar De La Hoya but De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by Holyfield. The news surprised many and after the public workouts happened, many thought the 58-year-old shouldn’t be allowed to box but the fight happened and Belfort scored a first-round TKO.

After the fight, many criticized Belfort and the promotion for allowing this fight to happen. Yet, the former UFC light heavyweight champion sees no issue with it.

“He tried to rip my head off, he knocked himself out at one point and got such a cross that he fell to the canvas by himself. If I don’t dodge my head would be rolling on the floor,” Belfort said to AG Fight.

“Then people criticize that I was very, very roasted. I’m not worried about that. I beat the most powerful heavyweight in history, who beat Mike Tyson. Unfortunately, the ‘haters’ will be there to criticize you. If I fight a guy over 50 is it worth it? If I win they will criticize. The animal was too strong, he is a horse and he was boxing well and I was very precise. Nobody talks about my accuracy, how good I was. They talk about how bad he was. He wasn’t bad, I demolished him.”

Vitor Belfort (Photo: Buda Mendes/Zuffa)

In the fight, Vitor Belfort came out aggressive and rocked Evander Holyfield early. He then dropped him, and after he hurt him, the Brazilian said his instincts of going for the kill took over.

“I was cautious, I started slowly, but when he came up with it, I had my time. When you smell blood, it’s time to hunt. It would be unnecessary (if the referee lets it go on longer), given his age,” Belfort explained. “He took a lot of uppercut blow to the chin. The first one got really strong. Then there were other blows. But as many people think they are the other’s head, so let it die. It’s part of it.”

Belfort is now expected to box De La Hoya on Thanksgiving weekend on Triller once again, but this has yet to be confirmed.

What did you make of Vitor Belfort’s win over Evander Holyfield?