WATCH: UFC 267 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 267 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira will collide in a light heavyweight title clash. UFC 267’s co-main event will see a clash between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen. More action will also be featured on the main card as Dan Hooker shares the Octagon with Islam Makhachev.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 267 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 5:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 267 post-fight press conference.