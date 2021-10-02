WATCH: UFC Vegas 38 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 38 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker will collide in a light heavyweight clash. UFC Vegas 38’s co-main event will see a clash between Kyle Daukaus and. Kevin Holland. More action will also be featured on the main card as Alex Oliveira shares the Octagon with Niko Price.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 38 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 10:15 p.m. ET.

