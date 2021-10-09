WATCH: UFC Vegas 39 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 39 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez will collide in a women’s strawweight clash. UFC Vegas 39’s co-main event will see a clash between Randy Brown and Jared Gooden. More action will also be featured on the main card as Randy Brown shares the Octagon with Jared Gooden.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 39 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 6:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Vegas 39post-fight press conference.