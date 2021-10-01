Bellator 267: Lima vs. MVP 2 Takes Place Live Today From London

Bellator heads to London today for Bellator 267, and the card is an early Friday one for fans in the United States, so MMANews has you covered on where to watch.

Bellator 267 has Michael “Venom” Page facing former welterweight champion Douglas Lima again in the main event. Page has been asking for this fight since he lost to Lima. Lima, having lost the title at Bellator 260 has found himself in a position where he will need to take a fight with the man he felt needed to work his way up to him. The loss to Yaroslov Amosov and his loss to Gegard Mousasi puts Lima at two losses in a row so he needs a win in London.

Page, on the other hand, has picked up five wins in a row and is looking to avenge his only loss against Lima. With that momentum and all this time to prepare since their last match, this should make for a fun fight.

Airing live from Wembley’s SSE Arena, the timing of the card might be a little off for what Bellator fans are used to so seeing. You can find the full fight card and all the information on where to watch Bellator 267 below. You can also depend on us for all the highlights and results at the conclusion of tonight’s big event!

BELLATOR MMA 267: LIMA VS. MVP 2 MAIN CARD: SHOWTIME (U.S.) / BBC iPlayer (U.K.) / Virgin Media Two & Virgin Media Sport (IRELAND) Friday, Oct. 1, 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT



Welterweight Main Event: No. 1 Douglas Lima (32-9) vs. No. 2 Michael Page (19-1)

Featherweight Bout: No. 5 Leah McCourt (5-1) vs. Jessica Borga (3-3)

Featherweight Bout: Robert Whiteford (16-4) vs. Andrew Fisher (18-8-1)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Luke Trainer (4-0) vs. Yannick Bahati (9-5, 1 NC)

Lightweight Bout: Yves Landu (16-8) vs. Tim Wilde (13-4)



BELLATOR MMA 267: LIMA VS. MVP II PRELIMINARY CARD: BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV (US) BBC iPlayer (UK) | Virgin Media Two & Virgin Media Sport (IRELAND) Friday, Oct. 1, 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT



Welterweight Bout: Lewis Long (18-6) vs. Michael Dubois (11-7)

Lightweight Bout: Kane Mousah (13-3) vs. Davy Gallon (18-7-2)

Flyweight Bout: Elina Kallionidou (7-4) vs. Petra Castkova (4-3)

Welterweight Bout: Jack Grant (17-7) vs. Nathan Jones (13-10)

Featherweight Bout: Fabacary Diatta (7-0) vs. Nathan Rose (7-3)

Strawweight Bout: Chiara Penco (5-3) vs. Katharina Dalisda (5-2)

Bantamweight Bout: Khurshed Kakhorov (7-0) vs. Jair Junior (7-2)