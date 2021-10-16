Bellator 268 Takes Place Live Tonight On Showtime

Bellator 268 takes place live tonight from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The World Light-heavyweight Grand Prix continues and if the fights in that tournament aren’t intriguing to you, then the lightweight bout on the main card should be, and it does not seem to be getting enough attention.

Two former lightweight champions are squaring off on this card and the matchup is so good, picking a winner might be difficult. The #3-ranked lightweight Benson Henderson faces off against former lightweight champion Brent Primus. It can be easy to forget how good of a grappler Primus is, so their jiu-jitsu just might cancel each other’s grappling out. It’s a hard one to call, but it should be fun to watch.

MMA News will have the results and highlights from tonight’s Bellator 268 card at the conclusion of the event! You can check out the full fight card and where to watch here:

BELLATOR 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Semifinals MAIN CARD: Saturday, Oct. 16 – live on SHOWTIME 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Light Heavyweight World Title Main Event: Champion-Vadim Nemkov (14-2) vs. No. 5-Julius Anglickas (10-1)

Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Semifinal: No. 1-Ryan Bader (28-6, 1 NC) vs. No. 2-Corey Anderson (15-5)

Lightweight Bout: No. 3-Benson Henderson (28-10) vs. Brent Primus (10-2)

Featherweight Bout: Henry Corrales (18-6) vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko (16-2)

BELLATOR 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Semi-Finals PRELIMINARY CARD:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV

Saturday, Oct. 16 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Light Heavyweight Bout: No. 10-Karl Albrektsson (12-3) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-6-1)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Sullivan Cauley (1-0) vs. Deon Clash (1-0)

Lightweight Bout: Nick Browne (11-1) vs. Bobby Lee (12-6)

Middleweight Bout: Javier Torres (11-5, 1 NC) vs. Gregory Milliard (12-6)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Sumiko Inaba (2-0) vs. Randi Field (2-0)

Lightweight Bout: Lance Gibson Jr. (4-0) vs. Raymond Pina (9-4)

Bantamweight Bout: Jaylon Bates (3-0) vs. Raphael Montini (6-4, 1 NC)

Welterweight Bout: Mukhamed Berkhamov (14-1) vs. Jaleel Willis (15-2)

Amateur Strawweight Bout: Maria Henderson (1-0) vs. Collette Santiago (0-2)