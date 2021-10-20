[UPDATE] Date Set For Paul/Fury, No Instant Rematch For Woodley

[UPDATE]

According to The Sun, there is now a date set for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, with the two reportedly agreeing to fight on December 18 in Miami, Florida. When more information becomes available about the event, such as viewing information and pricing, we’ll bring you the additional updates right here on MMANews.com.

If Tyron Woodley does get a rematch against Jake Paul, he’s going to have to wait for it now that Paul has reached an agreement to box Tommy Fury.

On August 29, Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision. When the fight was over, Woodley was already campaigning for a rematch while both competitors were still in the ring. Paul agreed to grant Woodley the rematch if he followed through on their tattoo bet and immediately get the “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo.

Weeks later, Woodley finally caved and got the tattoo, hoping that this would seal the rematch. Instead, Paul has a new opponent and a new bet.

Jake Paul & Tommy Fury Come To Unique Terms In Fight Agreement

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been trash-talking one another for some time, including backstage after the Paul/Woodley bout. Fury had competed in the undercard of the event, picking up a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Taylor. When the two ran into one another, they had a heated exchange, which set the stage for a future bout.

Paul made the negotiations between himself and Fury public, offering the Englishman a $1 million payday to accept the fight. Fury rejected the offer but things took a turn when big brother Tyson got involved in the mix.

Tyson Fury stated that if Tommy loses to Jake Paul, he would force his little brother to change his last name. This sparked an idea from “The Problem Child,” who made the following bet proposal: If Fury beats him, then Fury gets paid an additional $500,000 on top of the $1 million base salary. However, if Paul defeats Fury, Fury must legally change his name to “Tommy Fumbles.”

Per TMZ Sports, Fury accepted Paul’s conditions, which led to the following celebration from Paul on social media.

Tommy has accepted the bet. pic.twitter.com/YAinyfaAnf — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 8, 2021

“Ladies and gentlemen, the bank robbery has commenced!” a giddy Paul announced to his Twitter followers.

Here’s a look at the terms as laid out in the official contract:

Here's a look at the terms as laid out in the official contract: