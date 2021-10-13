World Fighting League Reveals Further Details About New Organization

The newly formed World Fighting League has issued further details surrounding the pay structure for its athletes.

With the intention of evolving and elevating the sport of MMA, WFL plans to accomplish its goals by mirroring the pay structures used by other professional sporting franchises like the NBA/NHL/NFL/MLB. The promotion intends to run similar to a league-based franchise. Following the UFC’s reveal in a lawsuit that only 16%-18% of revenue share is going to the fighters, the WFL proposes a reshaping of the entire structure of fighter pay.

According to the WFL’s recent press release, the company expects to pay athletes a 50% share of the annual revenue. However, this comes after the company has vehemently encouraged all participating combatants to form a union first.

The sporting league’s initial layout includes guaranteed contracts, health insurance, career-ending insurance, league minimum contracts, and a pension plan.

As part of the newly formed league, some of the more important details pertaining to the actual roster can be found below.

* Four Conferences will be a part of the league (North America, South America, Europe/Africa, Asia/Oceana).

* Each Conference will consist of at least eight teams, and no more than 24.

* Each team will consist of 24 league-registered athletes, with three athletes per weight class.

Additional details about the mysterious fighting organization can be found in our report that was published on Sept. 15, 2021. Of course, news of a potential organization afoot is welcome for all fighters.

Do you think the WFL will rival the UFC in five years?