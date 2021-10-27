Yan Trolls Sterling With Illegal Knee Reenactment, Sterling Gives Warning

Petr Yan‘s fight-ending knee to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 is the gift that just keeps on giving.

Whether it’s jokes, memes, debates, or interim title fights, the knee felt ’round the world has become a permanent fixture in MMA folklore. Now that Petr Yan and the bantamweight division have moved on from the UFC 259 debacle for the time being, Yan decided to make light of the knee that took his title away during the UFC 267 open workouts.

It didn’t take long for Aljamain Sterling to issue a warning for this fictional foul.

“Hilarious! Don’t lose another belt!” Sterling warned.

Yan will be looking to do the opposite this Saturday when he faces Cory Sandhagen, as the Russian will be aiming to pick up gold instead of fumbling it away like he did at UFC 259. Meanwhile, Sterling continues to recover from a neck surgery that prevented him from rematching Yan at UFC 267 as was originally planned.

UFC 267 takes place this Saturday, October 30, 2021, from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Will Yan have bantamweight gold immediately returned to his waist? Or will “The Sandman” play spoiler to Yan and Sterling having closure to their story next year by becoming the interim champ? Be sure to catch this special feature presentation free on ESPN+ beginning at 10:30 AM ET.