After COVID Mask Dispute Pops Off At Café, MMA Fighter Apologizes

After being implored to wear a mask inside of a café in Dublin, MMA fighter David McCarthy became enraged but has since apologized for his actions.

McCarthy reportedly insulted the Butler’s café staff in Dublin, Ireland. The fighter continued to insult staff while recording the events with his cell phone. The video shows the MMA fighter unmasked and agitated to the point of hurling abusive language at the café workers. While customers attempted to defend the café staff, that did not stop McCarthy from his verbal onslaught.

The video of the confrontation went viral on social media, and McCarthy has since apologized for his actions. The MMA fighter admitted that he’s been limiting himself to 900 calories daily in order to lose weight for suicide prevention awareness. In addition, the fighter maintains that he woke up at 2:30 a.m on the morning of the incident.

“I made a mistake. Human. Let he who is without sin. I’m shedding weight for #movember in aid of suicide prevention. I deliberately woke at 2.30am that morning.” “I had less than 900 calories for 2 weeks straight. ALL protein no carbs.” David McCarthy said through social media.

“I worked out extremely hard. And had 100 more things on the go! I am human and learning everyday.”

According to the initial report, McCarthy was said to have used homophobic slurs. Following the conflict, the MMA fighter has apologized and claims that he will learn from these mistakes.

