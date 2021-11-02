AJ McKee Issues $1 Million Challenge To Top UFC Featherweights

Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee is willing to put his money where his mouth is against top UFC featherweights.

McKee has called for a possible cross-promotion fight between himself and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski or former champion Max Holloway since earning the belt. He won the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix by finishing Patricio Freire in one of the most stunning performances of 2021.

It isn’t a well-kept secret that UFC president Dana White has zero interest in any cross-promotion fights, especially with Bellator and McKee. But, McKee has a solution to top MMA featherweights who feel he isn’t on their level.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, McKee issued an open challenge to Volkanovski, Holloway, and others to come down to his gym and scrap for $1 Million.

AJ McKee Is Arguably The New Face Of Bellator MMA

(via Bellator MMA)

“Come down to Body Shop,” McKee said. “We all know I just made a million. All you UFC fighters, PFL, wherever you at. If you feel you are the best 145-pounder in the world, I got a million dollars cash money. Come test it.”

“I’m the best 145-pound fighter – not only the best 145-pound fighter – I am the best fighter in the world,” McKee continued. “And if you don’t know, you will know momentarily.”

McKee has reason to be confident in his chances against the likes of Volkanovski and Holloway, as the undefeated featherweight has looked like a tough puzzle to solve in his career. Before his win over Freire, he earned big finishes over Darrion Caldwell and Derek Campos to continue his undefeated Bellator tenure.

For now, McKee awaits his first featherweight title defense, which has yet to be announced. He’s also dabbled in the possibility of moving up to lightweight eventually to try to become the latest two-weight world champion in MMA.

What do you think would happen in a fight between AJ McKee and top UFC stars such as Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski?