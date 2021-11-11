Anderson Silva’s Son Gabriel Gets KO’d In Kickboxing Return (VIDEO)

Gabriel Silva, the son of UFC legend Anderson Silva, suffered a brutal knockout for the first loss of his amateur kickboxing career.

Silva was facing Vincent Familari for the IKF light-middleweight championship at FightersRep 11, broadcast live on YouTube. After some back-and-forth early exchanges, Familari caught Silva with a heavy right hook that ended the bout with 18 seconds left in the opening round.

Gabriel Silva Suffered A Brutal KO In Second Kickboxing Match

Check out the brutal knockout below.

Gabriel Silva got VICIOUSLY KO’d at @FightersRep 11 tonight in the very first round by Vincent Familari who captures the IKF West Coast Title! Here’s a clip of the finish. 🤯 @MMAjunkieJohn @MikeBohnMMA @lthomasnews @Grabaka_Hitman @BCampbell @cody_merrow pic.twitter.com/zifVGPq3Bq — Dustin Love (@DLove_84) November 6, 2021

The Silva family didn’t go home empty-handed though, as Gabriel’s brother Kalyl earned a unanimous decision win over Melo Pamuk on the same card. Kalyl returned to the ring since his viral eight-second knockout win in his kickboxing debut in August.

Familari had a lot to say after defeating the son of an MMA legend in Silva.

“I couldn’t let him recover,” Familari said after the bout. “I mean, the guy’s good. He could easily beat me, but God was with us on this victory, He blessed us. Much respect to my opponent, his camp, and everybody else, but we did it. We pulled through.”

With the loss, Gabriel falls to 5-1 in his amateur kickboxing career and will look to get back on track in his next appearance. At 24 years old, he has plenty of time to grow in the fight game.

What do you think Gabriel Silva’s ceiling is in combat sports?