Bellator 270 Bout Listing And Where to Watch

Bellator 270 has Bellator MMA back in Dublin with two fights between local favorites and top ranked fighters. Peter Queally and Patricky “Pitbull” Freire fight for the vacant lightweight title and a bantamweight scrap between James Gallagher and Patrick Mix top the card in what’s sure to be a firefight in one of Bellator’s most exciting divisions.

Freire and Queally have more than the title on the line. Fans may remember at Bellator 258, a cut on Freire stopped the fight and he wanted a rematch since the loss on a technicality like a cut in the final round is not a true loss to fighters like Freire and Queally. Hopefully, this gets settled for good at Bellator 270.

This is an early Friday card for Bellator MMA so check out the bout listing with where to watch below:

BELLATOR MMA 270: Queally vs. Pitbull 2 Main Card: SHOWTIME (US) / BBC iPlayer (UK) / Virgin Media Two & Virgin Media Sport (IRELAND) Friday, Nov. 5 – 9 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT



Lightweight World Title Main Event: #4-Peter Queally (13-5-1) vs. #1-Patricky “Pitbull” (23-10)

Bantamweight Co-Main Event: #6-James Gallagher (11-1) vs. #3-Patrick Mix (14-1)

Middleweight Bout: #4-Fabian Edwards (9-2) vs. Robert Pato (13-4)

Featherweight Bout: #6-Daniel Weichel (41-6) vs. #7-Pedro Carvalho (11-5)



Preliminary Card: BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV (US) BBC iPlayer (UK) | Virgin Media Two & Virgin Media Sport (IRELAND) 6 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT



Featherweight Bout: Ciaran Clarke (3-0) vs. Jordan Barton (6-1-1)

Featherweight Bout: Ilias Bulaid (2-0) vs. Georges Sasu (5-1)

Lightweight Bout: Daniele Scatizzi (10-5) vs. Brian Hooi (16-8, 1 NC)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Lee Chadwick (26-15-1) vs. Arunas Andriuskevicus (15-4)

Welterweight Bout: Nicolò Solli (3-1) vs. Bobby Pallett (5-0)

Strawweight Bout: Danni Neilan (4-0) vs. Audrey Kerouche (7-5, 2 NC)

Featherweight Bout: Junior Morgan (3-0) vs. Darragh Kelly (Pro Debut)

Welterweight Bout: Stephen Costello (Pro Debut) vs. Yusuf Nazokatov (Pro Debut)

Heavyweight Bout: Gokhan Saricam (5-1) vs. Charlie Milner (7-1)