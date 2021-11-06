Friday, November 5, 2021
Bellator 270 Results: Patricky Freire Wins Vacant BW Title Via KO

By Edward Carbajal
Bellator 270
Bellator 270

Bellator 270 has concluded and we’ve got the results and highlights for you right here!

Bellator MMA returned to Dublin with two fights between local favorites and top-ranked fighters. Peter Queally and Patricky “Pitbull” Freire fighting for the vacant lightweight title and a bantamweight scrap between James Gallagher and Patchy Mix topped the card.

Check out the highlights from the co-main and main events below followed by the Bellator 270 Fast Results!

Patchy Mix def. James Gallagher

Patricky Pitbull def. Peter Queally

Bellator 270 Fast Results

  • Lightweight World Championship (Vacant): Patricky Freire def. Peter Queally via knockout (punches):  R2, 1:05 
  • Patchy Mix def. James Gallagher via submission (guillotine choke): R3, 0:39
  • Pedro Carvalho def. Daniel Weichel via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
  • Ilias Bulaid def. Georges Sasu via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
  • Ciaran Clarke def. Jordan Barton via submission (rear-naked choke): R3, 4:11
  • Daniele Scatizzi def. Brian Hooi via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
  • Lee Chadwick def. Arunas Andriuskevicus via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Gokhan Saricam def. Charlie Milner via TKO (punches): R1, 0:15
  • Nicolo Solli def. Bobby Pallett via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Danni Neilan def. Audrey Kerouche via TKO (punches): R3, 3:58
  • Yusuf Nazokatov def. Stephen Costello via submission (heel hook): R2, 2:24

