Bellator 270 Results: Patricky Freire Wins Vacant BW Title Via KO

Bellator 270 has concluded and we’ve got the results and highlights for you right here!

Bellator MMA returned to Dublin with two fights between local favorites and top-ranked fighters. Peter Queally and Patricky “Pitbull” Freire fighting for the vacant lightweight title and a bantamweight scrap between James Gallagher and Patchy Mix topped the card.

Check out the highlights from the co-main and main events below followed by the Bellator 270 Fast Results!

Patchy Mix def. James Gallagher

🔥 @TeamMixMMA with a moment of submission brilliance!💪



🇺🇸The American silences the @3ArenaDublin crowd with the victory via guillotine.#Bellator270 pic.twitter.com/cbkDPVj0ae — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 5, 2021

Patricky Pitbull def. Peter Queally

Bellator 270 Fast Results

