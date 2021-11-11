Bellator 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh Full Fight Card

Bellator 271 will have Cris “Cyborg” Justino face Sinead Kavanagh in the main event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Kavanaugh is the number five Bellator MMA ranked women’s featherweight and is challenging Cyborg for the title. Cyborg seems to be running down the list of challengers by ranking at Bellator MMA but will Kavanagh ruin her plans?

Anything can happen in MMA so fight fans will have to tune in to see.

On Wednesday’s media day, Kavanagh said Cyborg is trying to get in her head but it won’t work on Kavanagh. “She’s over here playing mind games. You won’t even believe what they’re up to. They’re tagging me in that suplex (video). She has these ‘Squid Game’ cards with her face on them and she’s leaving them everywhere I go. She’s leaving them everywhere I go. She’s leaving them in my corner, leaving them on my floor. She’s trying to play her mind games. She’s trying to break me, but she can’t.”

Antics and trash talk are common in MMA these days before a fight, but none of it will matter once the cage door closes. Here is the full bout listing and viewing information for Bellator 271.

BELLATOR MMA 271: CYBORG VS. KAVANAGH MAIN CARD: Friday, Nov. 12 – live on SHOWTIME 10 p.m. ET/PT



Featherweight World Title Bout: C-Cris “Cyborg” (24-2, 1 NC) vs. #5-Sinead Kavanagh (7-4)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: #5-Tyrell Fortune (11-1) vs. #6-Linton Vassell (21-8)

Featherweight Bout: #6-Aaron Pico (8-3) vs. #8-Justin Gonzales (12-0)

Featherweight Bout: #1-Arlene Blencowe (14-8) vs. #7-Pam Sorenson (9-3)

Heavyweight Bout: #7-Steve Mowry (9-0) vs. Rakim Cleveland (22-13-1, 1 NC)



PRELIMINARY CARD: BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT



Flyweight Bout: Bruna Ellen (5-3) vs. Desiree Yanez (5-3)

Welterweight Bout: Roman Faraldo (5-0) vs. Robert Turnquest (11-7)

Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (4-0) vs. Colton Hamm (4-3)

Flyweight Bout: Valerie Loureda (3-1) vs. Taylor Turner (5-7)

Middleweight Bout: Jordan Newman (3-0) vs. Shane O’Shea (4-2)

Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (3-0) vs. Muhammed DeReese (9-4)

Welterweight Bout: Mahmoud Sebie (3-0) vs. Ethan Hughes (2-0)