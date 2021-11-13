Bellator 271 Results & Highlights: Cyborg Runs Through Kavanagh

Bellator 271 has concluded, and we’ve got the results and highlights for you right here!

Bellator 271 saw Cris “Cyborg” Justino face Sinead Kavanagh in the main event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Kavanaugh entered as the #5 Bellator MMA ranked women’s featherweight and is challenging Cyborg for the title. Cyborg seems to be running down the list of challengers by ranking at Bellator MMA, but did Kavanagh ruin her plans?

Before we get to the main card highlights, here is a must-see KO on the preliminary card by welterweight Roman Faraldo over Robert Turnquest.

Below you can find the highlights from the main card followed by the Bellator 271 quick results!

Arlene Blencowe def. Pam Sorenson

Aaron Pico def. Justin Gonzales

Linton Vassell def. Tyrell Fortune

This looks familiar 👀



Linton The Swarm Vassell doin what he does. #Bellator271 pic.twitter.com/5OhxiChYRc — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 13, 2021

Cris Cyborg def. Sinead Kavanagh via KO

BELLATOR MMA 271: CYBORG VS. KAVANAGH Quick Results

Cris Cyborg def. Sinead Kavanagh via KO (punches): R1, 1:32

Linton Vassell def. Tyrell Fortune via split decision (28-29, 29-28×2)

Aaron Pico def. Justin Gonzales via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 30-26)

Arlene Blencowe def. Pam Sorenson via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)

Steve Mowry def. Rakim Cleveland via submission (kimura): R1, 3:28

Bruna Ellen def. Desiree Yanez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Roman Faraldo def. Robert Turnquest via KO (flying knee): R1, 1:17

Cody Law def. Colton Hamm via KO (strikes): R1, 4:21

Valerie Loureda def. Taylor Turner via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Muhammed DeReese via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Ethan Hughes def. Mahmoud Sebie via TKO (strikes): R3, 4:05