Ben Askren Continues To Blast Nate Diaz, Calls Him A ‘Coward’

Ben Askren is continuing to take shots at Nate Diaz.

After Diaz blasted Askren for his boxing skills, “Funky” responded claiming Diaz sucks at fighting and he would be happy to end his retirement to fight the Stockton native. It immediately got hyped up by many fans, and now the former ONE Championship and Bellator champion posted a clip on social media of Diaz running away from Jorge Masvidal‘s flying knee and calling him a coward.

Real men run towards danger, COWARDS run away @NateDiaz209 pic.twitter.com/KAPsB5OKeY — Funky (@Benaskren) November 23, 2021

Of course, in the fight before Masvidal-Diaz, “Gamebred” did the same move as he landed a flying knee that knocked Askren out cold in just five seconds. It was funny to see Masvidal try the move again, and of course, Diaz wanted no part of it.

Although Askren is taking shots at Diaz it seems highly unlikely the fight will happen. Funky is retired and not in the USADA testing pool, while Diaz only has one fight left on his UFC contract. All things considered, the promotion will likely be smart with who they match Diaz up with.

Nate Diaz and Ben Askren

Ben Askren (19-2 and one No Contest) has not competed in MMA since he was submitted by Demian Maia in October of 2019. Prior to that, he suffered the KO loss to Masvidal. Funky did compete earlier this year in April in boxing where he was knocked out by Jake Paul in the first round. He does hold notable wins over Robbie Lawler, Shinya Aoki, Douglas Lima, Andrey Koreshkov, and Lyman Good among others.

Nate Diaz (20-13), meanwhile, has been angling for a fight since his decision loss to Leon Edwards back in June. It was his second loss in a row after being TKO’d by Nate Diaz. He does hold notable wins over Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, and Donald Cerrone among others.

As of right now, Diaz has not responded to Askren’s callout.

Do you think we will see Ben Askren vs. Nate Diaz?