[ARCHIVES] Askren To Paul: I’m Not A Boxer But I Could Beat A YouTuber

The following article was not only published before the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing match took place, but it was published before the fight was even announced. Before the world (and especially Askren) knew what was to come, he was more than confident about how he’d fare against the YouTuber. The following article is published in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News Archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 27, 2020, 9:22 AM]

Ben Askren makes it clear, he would come out of retirement to box Jake Paul.

Paul, a famous YouTuber, is set for his second pro boxing bout on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard against former NBA’er Nate Robinson. It is a very intriguing matchup and in the lead up to the fight, Paul has called out Askren, Jorge Masvidal, and Conor McGregor.

For Askren, he appears open to the idea of accepting the callout and beating up Paul.

“Jake Paul wants to box me,” Askren told MMA Fighting. “I don’t know, I’m not a boxer but I could beat up a bum YouTube celebrity.”

Ben Askren says he also was called out by Logan Paul and laughed at that. However, after being called out more and more he realized it would be easy money to go out and beat up a YouTuber.

“It would be something to do because you could say I did it,” Askren said. “I don’t gotta go box f*ckin Roy Jones and get my ass whooped or nothing. But I could box some YouTube bum and get paid for it? What a tremendous livelihood.”

Whether or not Ben Askren and Jake Paul will ever box is to be seen, but it appears both men are interested in it.