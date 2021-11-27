[ARCHIVES] McCarthy Says Carano Didn’t Deserve ‘Abuse’ From White

[MMA NEWS ARCHIVES]

The following story was published two years ago to this day. It is brought to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News Archives.

On This Day Two Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 27, 2019, 8:56 PM]

Former referee and current Bellator commentator “Big” John McCarthy says Gina Carano didn’t deserve Dana White‘s text mishap.

Carano appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and revealed why a dream match with Ronda Rousey never materialized. Carano revealed that UFC president White insisted that she was going to sign a contract despite Carano not agreeing to the bout unless she had time to get a full camp. She then claimed that she received an unfavorable text from White accidentally (via MMAJunkie).

“So then he kept on doing that, and I was still kind of searching for a team and feeling all that pressure, and then he sent me a text message saying, ‘This (expletive) is something, like (expletive) us around,’ something like that. And I sent a text message back and I sent, ‘I think you sent this out to the wrong person,’ and he said, ‘I don’t think I did.’”

During an edition of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy said that Carano did the right thing not debuting in the UFC after receiving the text (via BJPenn.com).

“Gina’s a different person. She’s very shy. She’s very quiet. She has her people that she talks to and she wasn’t happy about it. One of the people she used to talk to a lot was Randy Couture. then there was a text that was sent. It wasn’t mean to be sent to her but it was a mistake. Somehow it got sent to her. It basically was saying she wasn’t being easy-going in this negotiation and what was going on. And she sent it back to Dana and he said that was sent to you. And from that point she didn’t talk to him, she just iced him out,” McCarthy said about Carano.

“That’s the kind of person she is and that’s the way she should be. She should not take abuse from anybody over anything when it comes to the negotiation of a fight. She had agreed to something, they had agreed to something, and someone didn’t hold up their end of the agreement. And then they’re upset about the fact that someone’s not being helpful to them when they haven’t held up their end of the agreement. That’s what happens.”