EXCLUSIVE: Brendan Allen Discusses New Dec. 4 Opponent & Contract

The surging Brendan Allen has a new opponent for his Octagon return in two weeks.

As reported by MMA journalist David Van Auken on Thursday, Brendan Allen will now be taking on Roman Dolidze on December 4 instead of the originally planned Brad Tavares. MMA News caught up with Allen earlier today to discuss how his new opponent came together.

“I found out late Monday night, late Monday night, and they told me it was injury,” Allen said of Tavares’ withdrawal. “So who knows? So yeah, they said he was out, Dolidze was in, so that’s what it ended up being, pretty short.”

Not only does Allen have a new opponent, but he also has a new contract, one that he negotiated himself after parting ways with SuckerPunch Entertainment.

“I think I let go of [SuckerPunch] officially after the last fight,” Allen said. “We had the conversation before, that I didn’t feel like they were doing a lot for me, just giving them an opportunity to make it right, and just talk it over, you know? We had that talk. It was a good talk at that time. But to be honest, nothing changed. And no hard feelings. It is what it is. It’s just business. And I ended up with a new contract that I worked out myself, and so I let them go.”

Allen also revealed to MMA News that his new contract is for four fights. A bout against Tavares (#11) would have been an opportunity to surely enter the rankings, but with a win over Dolidze, that would make six victories in his last seven fights, which would no doubt get him closer to having a number placed next to his name.

Allen (17-4) earned his initial UFC contract through Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2019. Defeating the likes of Karl Roberson and the previously undefeated Punahele Soriano in his last two outings, his only loss in the UFC was to #7-ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland last year.

Roman Dolidze (9-1) is 3-1 in the UFC. At middleweight, his record is 1-1. Most recently, Dolidze defeated Laureano Staropoli via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai in June.

