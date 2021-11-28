BT Sport Apologizes For “Offensive” Paul/Fury Press Conference

BT Sport has apologized for streaming Wednesday’s press conference for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury bout.

On December 18, Jake Paul will compete against Tommy Fury in an event hosted by Showtime Boxing. As with the last two pay-per-views Paul has starred in, no expense is being spared in promoting the event. The latest major media leg occurred Wednesday in a press conference.

The press conference featured Jake Paul appearing digitally and Tommy Fury being joined in studio with brother Tyson Fury and father John Fury. Although it will be Tommy who Paul boxes on the 18th, the most buzzworthy moments from the conference were the exchanges between Paul and John Fury.

Although there were many vulgar back-and-forth exchanges between the two, there was one particular comment uttered by John Fury that is particularly difficult to forget. Fury crassly stated that his son Tommy would have sex with Paul’s girlfriend right there on the spot in front of an unconscious Paul. Here is the full quote:

“You know, when Tommy knocks you out, don’t you, he’s gonna bend your girlfriend over and do her like a dog in front of you. So I’m telling you straight up,” Fury said.

Among those who streamed the press conference was BT Sport, who felt the need to distance itself from the chaotic press conference in an apology released Friday.

“This week BT Sport streamed a live boxing press conference that included a number of offensive and unacceptable comments, some of which has led to further online abuse. This goes against all the values that BT Sport wants to uphold. We would like to apologise for any offence or upset this has caused.”

You can view the full press conference for yourself below.