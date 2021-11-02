Cejudo Predicts Another “Nightmare” For “The Virgin” Covington

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has predicted another failed attempt to capture Kamaru Usman‘s welterweight title for Colby Covington at UFC 268.

Having previously held interim gold following a five-round victory over former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos in 2018, Covington had his first shot at the undisputed belt at UFC 245 in the following year. In the pay-per-view’s main event, “Chaos” met the newly-crowned Kamaru Usman inside the Octagon.

In his first title defense, “The Nigerian Nightmare” was pushed to the limit. After four competitive rounds, the headliner went down to the final five minutes. Having begun to pull away throughout the last frame, it was Usman who secured a final-round TKO finish.

After three more title defenses in the near-two-year period since, Usman is set to face the challenge of Covington again. The pair will run it back in this weekend’s UFC 268 main event.

Cejudo Predicts An Even Earlier Finish This Time Around

Despite providing the toughest test to the champ’s reign to date, many believe Usman will retain in an even more dominant fashion than before when the two elite welterweights collide again. That includes former flyweight and bantamweight king Henry Cejudo.

Speaking to journalist Helen Yee, “Triple C” gave his prediction for Saturday’s Madison Square Garden headliner. According to Cejudo, Usman will knock out “virgin” Covington inside 10 minutes of action.

“Colby the virgin Covington. Man, it’s gonna be another nightmare for the virgin, Colby Covington… I think it’s gonna be another knockout by ‘The Nigerian Nightmare.’ I think he’s only getting better. His ability, his wrestling; he’s gonna knock him out at MSG. He’s gonna put the stamp on it within the first or second round.”

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Given his success in two divisions of the UFC, Cejudo should certainly be aware of what it takes to reach the UFC mountaintop. Whether due to his apparent dislike of “Chaos” or a genuine lack of belief in his abilities, Cejudo clearly doesn’t believe Covington has what it takes.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Will Kamaru Usman finish Colby Covington again?