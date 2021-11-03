Michael Chandler Says Justin Gaethje Fight Is ‘The People’s Main Event’

Michael Chandler is just as excited as fans are for his fight against Justin Gaethje.

On the stacked UFC 268 card next Saturday from Madison Square Garden, Chandler and Gaethje will lock horns in a highly-anticipated lightweight scrap. Both men like to brawl and have one-punch KO power, so with that, Chandler knows this fight doesn’t even need to be promoted.

“This fight doesn’t even need to be advertised. This fight doesn’t even need to be promoted. Justin Gaethje: consummate professional, consummate warrior, always coming forward, never takes a backward step, always in entertaining fights; Michael Chandler: the exact same fighter, the exact same cloth that we were both cut from,” Chandler said to The Schmo.

“November 6, I think we’re the people’s main event. You’ve got the women’s title fight as a co-main event; Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington as the main event; but this is the people’s main event. This is the one that people are definitely gonna be just as excited about as a feature fight on the card.”

(via Zuffa LLC)

The stakes are also high for this one as the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 could very well earn the next lightweight title shot. Regardless, it’s a fan-friendly fight that both men have said they won’t take a step back in and are ready for a brawl.

Chandler enters this fight coming off a TKO loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 in May for the vacant lightweight title. He made good on his UFC debut back in January as he knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round at UFC 257.

Gaethje, meanwhile, has not fought since his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedv for the lightweight strap back at UFC 254 in October 2020. Prior to that, he TKO’d Tony Ferguson to win the interim lightweight title.

Do you agree with Michael Chandler? Is his fight with Justin Gaethje the “People’s Main Event?”