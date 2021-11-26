See How The MMA World Celebrated Thanksgiving 2021

Thanksgiving is a holiday full of food, family, love, and giving thanks for all of the above! Here’s how some UFC stars celebrated turkey day!

Me in the kitchen on Thanksgiving 🦃🍁😂 pic.twitter.com/zQjgnEnsc9 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 25, 2021

Giving Thanks

Some of our staff members also took the time to share what they are most thankful for in the world of MMA:

Clyde Aidoo: I’m most thankful for the fact that we are probably less than a year away from seeing Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev. Good lord. I’m also thankful for our loyal readers at MMA News that help make covering the best sport in the world even more rewarding.

Nicole Bosco: As we approach the end of 2021, I am thankful for MMA events beginning to expand back around the world. Over a year of the UFC only in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, and Bellator stuck in CT is finally ending. It is so nice for live events to return around the globe.

With fans in attendance and new venues to visit, it is nice for fight fans around the world to get a chance to see their favorite fighters in person. Europe, California, Texas, Florida, and especially New York. Hopefully, we will continue to see the event locations expanding and coming to a hometown near you soon.

Doug Murray: I’m thankful for the fighters/teams who put it on the line almost every weekend. On a weekly basis, as a writer and a fan of the sport, I’m reminded of the sacrifices the fighters make, and the commitment to their craft is inspiring.

Derek Hall: I am thankful for the high quality of the sport overall, compared to where it was even 5 years ago. The reason we are able to have cards that are not headlined by the biggest fights (looking at you, Vieira vs Tate and Ladd vs Dumont), is because of the high skill level throughout the entirety of the sport.

What are YOU most thankful for, MMA fans?