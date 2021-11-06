Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 268

The final UFC 268 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 6, 2021) from New York City, New York at the Madison Square Garden.

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington in a welterweight title bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili in a women’s strawweight title bout will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler in a lightweight fight, Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo in a featherweight bout, and Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Usman is a -290 favorite over, who is a +245 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Rose being a -105 underdog against Zhang, who is a -115 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (-290) vs. Colby Covington (+245)

Zhang Weili (-115) vs. Rose Namajunas (-105)

Justin Gaethje (-220) vs. Michael Chandler (+180)

Shane Burgos (-185) vs. Billy Quarantillo (+160)

Marlon Vera (-175) vs. Frankie Edgar (+155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira (-250) vs. Andreas Michailidis (+210)

Bobby Green (-175) vs. Al Iaquinta (+155)

Phil Hawes (-310) vs. Chris Curtis (+255)

Nassourdine Imavov (-117) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (-107)

Ian Garry (-360) vs. Jordan Williams (+300)

Gian Villante (-115) vs. Chris Barnett (-105)

Dustin Jacoby (-280) vs. John Allan (+240)

Melsik Baghdasaryan (-300) vs. Bruno Souza (+250)

Ode Osbourne (-170) vs. CJ Vergara (+150)