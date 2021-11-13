Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 42

The final UFC Vegas 42 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 13, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Rothwell in a heavyweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Leah Letson vs. Felicia Spencer in a women’s featherweight fight, Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams in a welterweight bout, and Julio Arce vs. Song Yadong in a bantamweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Halloway is a -650 favorite over Rodriguez, who is a +475 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Rogerio de Lima being a +130 underdog against Rothwell, who is a -150 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Max Holloway (-650) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+475)

Ben Rothwell (-150) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (+130)

Felicia Spencer (-290) vs. Leah Letson (+245)

Miguel Baeza (-135) vs. Khaos Williams (+115)

Song Yadong (-137) vs. Julio Arce (+117)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

Thiago Moises (-250) vs. Joel Alvarez (+210)

Cynthia Calvillo (-120) vs. Andrea Lee (EVEN)

Sean Woodson (-320) vs. Collin Anglin (+260)

Cortney Casey (-220) vs. Liana Jojua (+180)

Marc Diakiese (-175) vs. Rafael Alves (+155)

Da Un Jung (-115) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-105)