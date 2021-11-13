Saturday, November 13, 2021
HomeUFC News

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 42

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC Vegas 42 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 13, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Rothwell in a heavyweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Leah Letson vs. Felicia Spencer in a women’s featherweight fight, Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams in a welterweight bout, and Julio Arce vs. Song Yadong in a bantamweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, Halloway is a -650 favorite over Rodriguez, who is a +475 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Rogerio de Lima being a +130 underdog against Rothwell, who is a -150 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Max Holloway (-650) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+475)

Ben Rothwell (-150) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (+130)

Felicia Spencer (-290) vs. Leah Letson (+245)

Miguel Baeza (-135) vs. Khaos Williams (+115)

Song Yadong (-137) vs. Julio Arce (+117)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

Thiago Moises (-250) vs. Joel Alvarez (+210)

Cynthia Calvillo (-120) vs. Andrea Lee (EVEN)

Sean Woodson (-320) vs. Collin Anglin (+260)

Cortney Casey (-220) vs. Liana Jojua (+180)

Marc Diakiese (-175) vs. Rafael Alves (+155)

Da Un Jung (-115) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-105)

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

Latest MMA News

Trending Articles

More Top Stories

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMA NEWS