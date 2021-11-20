Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 43

The final UFC Vegas 43 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 20, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
The headliner will feature a slugfest with Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate in a showdown. Moving things along, Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady goes down in a fight. Rounding out the main card is Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanee, Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santosand Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho
According to oddsmakers, Vieira is a -125 favorite over Tate, who is a +105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Chiesa being a +135 underdog against Brady, who is a -155 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Ketlen Vieira (-125) vs. Miesha Tate (+105)
Sean Brady (-155) vs. Michael Chiesa (+135)
Kyung Ho Kang (-115) vs. Rani Yahya (-105)
Taila Santos (-335) vs. Joanne Wood (+260)
Adrian Yanez (-300) vs. Davey Grant (+235)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)
Pat Sabatini (-140) vs. Tucker Lutz (+120)
Rafa Garcia (-120) vs. Natan Levy (EVEN)
Lupita Godinez (-160) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (+140)
Farez Ziam (-110) vs. Terrance McKinney (-110)
Cody Durden (-150) vs. Aoriqileng (+130)
Sean Soriano (-275) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (+220)
Luana Pinheiro (-425) vs. Sam Hughes (+320)