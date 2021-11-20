Saturday, November 20, 2021
HomeUFC News

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 43

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC Vegas 43 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 20, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate in a showdown. Moving things along, Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady goes down in a fight. Rounding out the main card is Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanee, Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santosand Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho

According to oddsmakers, Vieira is a -125 favorite over Tate, who is a +105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Chiesa being a +135 underdog against Brady, who is a -155 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Ketlen Vieira (-125) vs. Miesha Tate (+105)

Sean Brady (-155) vs. Michael Chiesa (+135)

Kyung Ho Kang (-115) vs. Rani Yahya (-105)

Taila Santos (-335) vs. Joanne Wood (+260)

Adrian Yanez (-300) vs. Davey Grant (+235)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Pat Sabatini (-140) vs. Tucker Lutz (+120)

Rafa Garcia (-120) vs. Natan Levy (EVEN)

Lupita Godinez (-160) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (+140)

Farez Ziam (-110) vs. Terrance McKinney (-110)

Cody Durden (-150) vs. Aoriqileng (+130)

Sean Soriano (-275) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (+220)

Luana Pinheiro (-425) vs. Sam Hughes (+320)

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

Latest MMA News

Trending Articles

More Top Stories

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMA NEWS