Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 43

The final UFC Vegas 43 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 20, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate in a showdown. Moving things along, Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady goes down in a fight. Rounding out the main card is Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanee, Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santosand Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho

According to oddsmakers, Vieira is a -125 favorite over Tate, who is a +105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Chiesa being a +135 underdog against Brady, who is a -155 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Ketlen Vieira (-125) vs. Miesha Tate (+105)

Sean Brady (-155) vs. Michael Chiesa (+135)

Kyung Ho Kang (-115) vs. Rani Yahya (-105)

Taila Santos (-335) vs. Joanne Wood (+260)

Adrian Yanez (-300) vs. Davey Grant (+235)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Pat Sabatini (-140) vs. Tucker Lutz (+120)

Rafa Garcia (-120) vs. Natan Levy (EVEN)

Lupita Godinez (-160) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (+140)

Farez Ziam (-110) vs. Terrance McKinney (-110)

Cody Durden (-150) vs. Aoriqileng (+130)

Sean Soriano (-275) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (+220)

Luana Pinheiro (-425) vs. Sam Hughes (+320)