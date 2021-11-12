Cheyanne Buys Releases A Statement After UFC Vegas 43 Withdrawal

Cheyanne Buys has been removed from her upcoming bout due to a Covid diagnosis.

There has been a change to the upcoming UFC Vegas 43 card. The scheduled strawweight bout between Cheyanne Buys and Loma Lookboonmee has taken a hit. Buys has been forced to withdraw from the fight after being diagnosed with COVID-19. She explained this to her fans and apologized for the last-minute change to her opponent.

“To my fans: I’m sorry to inform you guys but my fight next Saturday I have been pulled from. I have tested positive for Covid and unfortunately unable to perform for you guys next week,” Buys wrote. “I want to apologize to my opponent @lomalookboonmee this has been a long 12 weeks camp to prepare for each other and I’m sure we will see each other again one day. To the @ufc and @mickmaynard2 when I am healthy here soon I will be ready to go.🙏🏼 This truly was the best I have ever felt leading into a fight and soon enough I will get back to doing what I love to do. Until then thank you guys for your love and support. I’ll be back 🙏🏼🤍.”

Buys was coming into this fight following her huge head kick TKO over Gloria de Paula back in July. The Dana White‘s Contender Series product has been fairing well in the UFC so far with only one loss.

Lookboonmee will remain on the card and will face Lupita Godinez on short notice. This is the third short notice fight in a row that Godinez has taken. She fought twice last month and now is set for her third in just four weeks.

As for Lookboonmee, she is riding a two-fight winning streak with her last coming from a decision victory over Sam Hughes.

UFC Vegas 43 will be headlined by a bantamweight contender matchup between Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate. The event takes place on Nov. 20 from the UFC APEX.

Who do you think wins this last-minute matchup between Loma Lookboonmee and Lupita Godinez?